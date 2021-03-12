Siouxland morning forecast: March 12, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy Fri-yay Siouxland!



Today is looking to be our last mild day for a while due to a cold front bringing mixed precipitation this weekend and cooler highs in the 40s.



Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s across the area.



Winds are light from the north, northeast up to 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies though the overnight hours.



Today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at some sunshine as temperatures rise to a high of 54 by this afternoon.



