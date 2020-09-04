Siouxland Forecast: September 4, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a low of 51° with a clear sky in Sioux City.

It’s going to be a relatively hot weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s Saturday – then reaching into the mid 90s on Sunday. It’s also going to be rather humid so stay hydrated and don’t leave kids or pets inside of cars.

Things will start to shift on Labor Day Monday with increasing clouds plus a high near 80°. Beginning Monday night we’ll have a shot at showers and rain is likely to extend through Tuesday & Wednesday. It’ll really cool off with highs slipping into the 60s and lows dropping to the 40s!

More sunshine will crack back in on Thursday with highs rising into the 70s later on in the week.