Siouxland Forecast: September 30, 2020

Tonight we’ll see a low of 40° with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and cool with an afternoon high of 59°. It’ll be breezy, but not to the same extremes as our windy Wednesday as gusts are expected to top off around 30 MPH.

This weekend we’ll have greater cloud cover move in, but it’ll remain pleasant. On Friday, we’ll look for a high of 61° with some patchy morning frost followed by mostly sunny skies. There’s a small chance of showers on Saturday as we get up to 63°. Sunday should be great with a good helping of sunshine plus a seasonal early October high of 67°.

Siouxland should hop back into the 70s on Monday and stay there throughout the work week with sunshine. There are no significant rain chances dialed up for next week.