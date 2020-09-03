Siouxland Forecast: September 3, 2020

Tonight should be clear, calm, and comfortable following up a breezy day. The low temperature will drop off to 49°.

We’re expecting to have a warm weekend! Friday is going to be sunny as we climb to a high of 88°. Saturday and Sunday we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs just above the 90° mark. Saturday night leading into Sunday there’s a small chance of thunderstorms happening.

Monday it’ll become cooler with increasing clouds and a high of 80°. A big change toward autumn-like weather lines up on Tuesday with a good dose of rain coupled with a strong wind! The high temperature will only be in the mid 60s. Temperatures will work back up continuing through next week with highs reaching back into the 70s plus sunshine.

