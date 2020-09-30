Siouxland Forecast: September 29, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a few clouds pass through with a comfortable low of 49°.

Wednesday will be a windy one with gusts near 40 MPH from the northwest. It’ll be a bit cooler with a high of 69°. Thursday should be sunny with the high at 59° in the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday we’ve got a good shot at frost forming up. Take precautions to protect your plants! Once we shake off the frost, it’s going to be mostly sunny as we get up to 62°.

For the weekend, we have a small chance of showers on Saturday. Highs are going to be in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer & sunny weather is on tap for the region next week with highs in the low to mid 70s.