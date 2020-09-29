Siouxland Forecast: September 28, 2020

Cooler autumn weather is expected in Siouxland this week.

Tonight the low temperature will slip to a somewhat chilly low of 40°. We’ll have partly cloudy skies.

It should be a beautiful, but breezy Tuesday. The high will be 75° with a mixture of sun & clouds. Look for the wind to blow from the WNW with gusts as strong as 35 MPH. Wednesday will bring similar weather under a mostly sunny sky plus a high of 69°. Thursday will be chillier with a high temperature of just 59°.

Take precautions to protect your plants overnight Thursday into Friday as there’s a chance of seeing our first frost of the season form up. A terrific weekend is anticipated after we shake off the Friday morning frost. Highs will be in the 60s with some sunshine. There’s a 20% chance of showers on Saturday, but precipitation chances remain pretty low moving forward.

Have a great one.