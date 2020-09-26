Siouxland Forecast: September 26, 2020

It’s going to be a relatively warm Saturday as we soar up to a high of 87° with pleasant mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will increase later in the day plus the wind will also become stronger with gusts around 30 MPH from the northwest beginning to pull in cooler air.

On Sunday, look for mostly cloudy skies and more seasonal late September temperatures. The high will be 72°. There’s a small chance of scattered showers – rain accumulation will likely measure below a tenth of an inch locally.

Highs will be in the 60s for most of next week with a lot of sunshine in the forecast. We’ll rebound back to the 70s next weekend. There’s no major precipitation chances going through the extended forecast. It’s likely that the drought conditions which have been with us for a good chunk of 2020 will carry on.

Enjoy the weekend.