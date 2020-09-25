Siouxland Forecast: September 25, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and a low of 56°.

We’ll hang onto the relatively warm weather for one more day! Saturday we’ll soar up to a high of 87° with pleasant mostly sunny skies. The wind will become stronger leading into the afternoon with gusts around 30 MPH from the northwest.

On Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies and more seasonal temperatures. The high will be 72°. There’s a small chance of scattered showers – rain accumulation will measure below a tenth of an inch.

Highs will be in the 60s for most of next week with a lot of sunshine in the forecast. We’ll rebound back to the 70s next weekend. There’s no major precipitation chances going through the extended forecast.

Enjoy the weekend!