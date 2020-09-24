Siouxland Forecast: September 24, 2020

It should be another nice night in Siouxland as low falls to 58° in Sioux City.

Friday is going to be sunny and relatively hot for late September as we dial up a high of 88°.

Saturday a cold front will come through with some extra cloud cover strewn about and perhaps a few light showers. The high will still be above average at 82°. Cooler air works in with a breeze on Sunday as we look to register a high of 73°.

Temperatures will continue to sink going through next week with high temperatures anticipated in the 60s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. No major chances of precipitation are expected with a dry pattern hanging on in Siouxland.

Have a nice night.