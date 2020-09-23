Siouxland Forecast: September 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with the low temperature slipping to 59°.

No big changes for Thursday! The sunshine will stay with us and we’re on course for a high of 84°.

It’ll be a relatively hot start to the weekend as the high jumps to 90° on Friday. A cold front will deliver some relief Saturday with a high of 80°. We’ll also experience some more cloud cover and perhaps a couple light showers – there’s a 10% chance of rain Saturday. Sunday we’ll see mostly sunny skies plus a high of 76° making for a seasonal September day.

Breezy and cooler weather is lined up for the next work week with highs looking to drop into the 60s plus lows in the 40s. There’s another slight rain chance lined up beginning on Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday.