Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight the skies will stay mostly clear with peaceful conditions anticipated. The low will fall to 57° in Sioux City.

Wednesday is going to be a mostly sunny and breezy day as we heat things up to 84°. Thursday won’t hold many surprises as the sunshine continues to stay with us and an afternoon high of 83°. Friday will be the hottest day in our near future as we flirt with the 90° mark!

Saturday a significant cold front will slice through as the temperature tumbles down to 78°. There’s a chance of a few showers & thunderstorms with a strong breeze pulled in from the north. Sunday we’ll clear out nicely with an enjoyable afternoon high of 75°.

We’ll close out the month of September next week with seasonal autumn temperatures. Look for highs to be in the 60s and 70s. There’s a small chance of showers in the cards for us next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories