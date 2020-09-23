Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2020

Tonight the skies will stay mostly clear with peaceful conditions anticipated. The low will fall to 57° in Sioux City.

Wednesday is going to be a mostly sunny and breezy day as we heat things up to 84°. Thursday won’t hold many surprises as the sunshine continues to stay with us and an afternoon high of 83°. Friday will be the hottest day in our near future as we flirt with the 90° mark!

Saturday a significant cold front will slice through as the temperature tumbles down to 78°. There’s a chance of a few showers & thunderstorms with a strong breeze pulled in from the north. Sunday we’ll clear out nicely with an enjoyable afternoon high of 75°.

We’ll close out the month of September next week with seasonal autumn temperatures. Look for highs to be in the 60s and 70s. There’s a small chance of showers in the cards for us next Wednesday.