Siouxland Forecast: September 22, 2019

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and peaceful weather with a low temperature near 20°.

Quiet, seasonal November weather will be with us for the weekend with highs temperatures rising into the upper 40s on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday. Relatively nice late autumn conditions!

Monday we’ll have more cloud cover push in and it’ll get a little cooler with the high at about 50°. Tuesday we’re watching for a chance of a rain/snow mix, but forecast models are in poor consensus on the outcome. It appears most likely that our region will be missed with the precipitation largely missing to our south.

High temperatures in the extended outlook will stand in the low/mid 40s with no major additional precipitation chances. The weather should be cooperative if you have any travel plans next week!