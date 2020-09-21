Siouxland Forecast: September 21, 2020

Tonight we’ll carry a mostly clear sky with the temperature falling to 58°. Pleasant!
Tuesday will be a sunny, warm, and somewhat breezy day with a southerly wind between 10 and 20 MPH. The afternoon high is expected to be 85°.
Quiet weather will dominate in the region this week. Temperatures will gradually lift higher as we get to 90° on Friday afternoon.
A significant cold front will arrive on Saturday delivering a strong wind, scattered showers, and a cooler high in the upper 70s. More autumn-like weather will round out the 9 on 9 Forecast with highs anticipated to be in the 70s for the coming week.