Siouxland Forecast: September 21, 2020

Good morning and happy Fall Siouxland!

We may be welcoming fall today but we are still looking at a warm start to the season with summer like temperatures but a cold front moving through this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s across the Siouxland area with light winds from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that temperatures are going to rise to a high of 85 by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze with winds up to 15 mph.

Then tonight we will continue to stay clear and quiet as we fall to a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

