Siouxland Forecast: September 2, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and it’ll become breezy as the wind turns to the northwest around midnight. The low temperature will fall to 60°.

Thursday the wind will stay pretty strong – especially through the morning hours – with gusts hitting about 35 to 40 MPH in our region from the northwest. It’ll be a little cooler with Sioux City on track for a high of 78°.

The weekend is going to be relatively hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for bright sunny skies each day.

A major cold front will cut through early next week with a good chance of rain showers beginning on Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday. Highs near 70° and lows in the 40s are expected for most of next week – it’ll feel like autumn outside!

