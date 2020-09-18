Siouxland Forecast: September 18, 2020

Tonight look for a low of 50° with a few clouds hanging in our Siouxland skies.

It’s going to be a wonderful weekend with a good helping of sunshine! Saturday we expect a high of 79° with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday will be similar at 84° with a small chance of overnight showers.

A sunny and warm streak of weather will extend through next week with no significant disturbances. Highs are going to be in the 80s each day. No changes are anticipated until next weekend when some showers may work through.

Enjoy the warm conditions and have a great weekend!