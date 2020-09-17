Siouxland Forecast: September 17, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky & cool weather with a low of 46°.

A mix of sun & clouds will welcome us into the weekend on Friday. There’s a tiny chance of rain – some models are picking up on scattered light showers – but the air remains very dry and it’s unlikely much if anything reaches the ground. We’ve assigned just a 10% rain chance to Friday. The high will be 71°.

Saturday & Sunday are set to be windy & warm days with highs around 80° along with plentiful sunshine. Gusts from the south will top 30 MPH on Saturday and 40 MPH on Sunday! Sunday night, there’s another small chance of showers plugging through.

Next week is going to be sunny and relatively warm with highs sticking in the 80s. Enjoyable! But we could certainly use some rain…much of Siouxland carries a major precipitation deficit for 2020.