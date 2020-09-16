Siouxland Forecast: September 16, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a slight chill to the air with lows dropping off into the 40s. Sioux City is on track for a low of 45°. Some areas of fog are possible.

A mostly sunny & pleasant Thursday lies ahead of us as it looks like we’ll achieve a high temperature of 72°. A light wind from the north will switch to the east at 5 to 10 MPH. A small chance of showers will develop through the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

Friday we’ll enjoy a mix of sun & clouds plus a high of 70°. It’ll become windy & warmer for the weekend with highs around 80° both Saturday & Sunday. We’ll likely stay dry until a bit of wet weather enters on Sunday night with a chance of passing showers.

A sunny and relatively hot pattern comes our way next week with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss