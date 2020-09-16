Siouxland Forecast: September 16, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a slight chill to the air with lows dropping off into the 40s. Sioux City is on track for a low of 45°. Some areas of fog are possible.

A mostly sunny & pleasant Thursday lies ahead of us as it looks like we’ll achieve a high temperature of 72°. A light wind from the north will switch to the east at 5 to 10 MPH. A small chance of showers will develop through the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

Friday we’ll enjoy a mix of sun & clouds plus a high of 70°. It’ll become windy & warmer for the weekend with highs around 80° both Saturday & Sunday. We’ll likely stay dry until a bit of wet weather enters on Sunday night with a chance of passing showers.

A sunny and relatively hot pattern comes our way next week with highs in the 80s.