Siouxland Forecast: September 15, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a comfortable low of 56°.

Sunny & seasonal mid-September weather is on deck for Wednesday. We’ll hit a high just above the 80° mark with a light northerly breeze of 10-15 MPH.

Thursday we’ll feel more of the impact of that northerly wind with an afternoon high of 72°. A few showers might scrape through on Thursday night, but it’s only a 30% chance. Most of Siouxland will stay dry.

Lots of sunshine will be with us this weekend and it should be very pleasant! Friday we’ll see our temperature rise to 75°. Temperatures will lift into the low & mid 80s on Saturday & Sunday. Hopefully you can put together some outdoor plans to enjoy the relatively warm weather!

A cooldown is expected around the middle of next week with another chance of showers developing on Wednesday.