Siouxland Forecast: September 14, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with a comfortable low temperature of 57°.

Sunny, breezy, and warm weather will be with us tomorrow as we climb up to a high of 86°. Wind gusts from the SSW will hit about 30 MPH. Wednesday will bring similar weather with an afternoon high of 84° and slightly calmer wind speeds.

A wind shift on Thursday will bring about cooler weather and a slight chance of rain during the evening. High temperatures are expected in the middle to upper 70s.

The weekend is looking beautiful! Highs will hang around the 80° mark with a small chance of showers Saturday night & Sunday morning.