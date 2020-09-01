Siouxland Forecast: September 1, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with a low of 52°.

It’s going to be a sunny and beautiful Wednesday! The high temperature will rise up to 88°. Thursday we’ll witness a minor cooldown with a strong northwest breeze. The high temperature will be 81° with the skies staying sunny.

This weekend is going to be pretty hot by early September standards. Friday we’re expecting sunny skies plus an afternoon high of 86°. Saturday we’ll step up to 91° with more sunshine in the forecast. Saturday night a cold front will cross through paving the way for cooler temperatures next week and some rain chances as well. There’s a possibility of thunderstorms late Saturday night lasting through Sunday.

Highs next week will be quite cool in the low to mid 70s. Another rain chance appears to come our way on Tuesday.