Siouxland Forecast: October 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have quiet conditions with clear skies and a forecast low of 45° in Sioux City.

Sunny, warm, and breezy weather will be with us on Thursday with a warm afternoon high of 82°. Friday will be hotter as we get up to 89° with more sunshine on tap.

Entering the weekend, we’ll experience a minor cooldown as the wind turns more northerly leading into Saturday. Look for a high of 80°. Sunday will be similar with a few clouds moving in later in the day with a high temperature of 83°.

Sunday night we’ve got a chance of thunderstorms with rain bleeding over into Monday with a strong cold front. Highs will hover right around the 70° mark next week making for more seasonal October weather going forward. Beyond Monday, it looks like Siouxland will dry out once again with no substantial precipitation chances lined up for the region.

Enjoy the nice weather!