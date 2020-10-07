Siouxland Forecast: October 6, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies above with a cool & comfortable low temperature of 45°.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we’ll be treated to warm and sunny autumn weather! Highs will range between 80° and 90°. Friday will be the hottest of the 9 on 9 Forecast as we rise up to 87°.
For the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and a wind shift to the northeast trimming a bit off the temperature. It’ll be about 80° on both Saturday and Sunday in Siouxland. Some great weather to visit the pumpkin patch or enjoy other fall festivities!
A cold front will blow through early next week with a chance of thunderstorms Monday and perhaps a few showers bleeding over into Tuesday. It’ll be seasonal with highs ranging from the mid 60s into the low 70s.
Have a nice night.