Siouxland Forecast: October 6, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

Today is going to be very similar to yesterday. We are still looking at a sunny and warm week with highs in the 80s, and a cold front moving through this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are slightly cooler than yesterday in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds are on the light side this morning from the west, northwest between calm conditions and 10 mph. Winds will become breezy by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we were on the clear and quiet side overnight in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be warm, sunny, and breezy again today with temperatures rising to a high of 82 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay on the clear but mild side as temperatures fall to a low of 50 by tomorrow morning.

