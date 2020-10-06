Siouxland Forecast: October 5, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with a low of 46°.

Sunny and warm weather is going to be with us throughout the coming week. Tomorrow look for a high of 82°. It’ll be a bit breezy from the SW with gusts up to 25 MPH helping to build in the warmth. A wind shift will signal a minor cooldown into Wednesday & Thursday. We’ll keep abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday & Saturday we’re on track for high temperatures in the mid 80s plus more sunshine!

Things will start to switch up on Sunday as a cold front begins to come together. We’ll see highs drop into the 60s next week and there’s a pretty good chance of rain occurring on Monday and Tuesday accompanying the chillier October air.

Have a wonderful night!