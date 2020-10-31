Siouxland Forecast: October 31, 2020

Happy Halloween!

It should be a pretty nice day outside with a mostly sunny sky. The high temperature will rise up to 58° in Sioux City. Toward the evening as kids are heading out to trick or treat, it’ll become breezy with gusts from the northwest looking to top off at about 35 MPH in our region. The strong northwest flow will have a cooling impact leading into Sunday when we’ll hit a high of just 46°.

The next work week is looking great with a gradual warm-up as highs work into the 60s & 70s. We’ll enjoy bright sunny skies each day!

Next Saturday should be our warmest day in the 9 on 9 Forecast getting to 77°. Long-range forecast models are favoring a cooldown next Sunday & Monday and rain may develop along that boundary as it cuts through.

Enjoy your weekend.