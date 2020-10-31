Siouxland Forecast: October 30, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with a seasonably cool low of 36°.

Halloween is coming up tomorrow and it should be a pretty nice day! Under a mostly sunny sky, the high temperature will rise up to 58°. Toward the evening it’ll become breezy with gusts from the northwest looking to top off at about 35 MPH. The strong northwest flow will lead into a high of just 46° Sunday.

The next work week is looking great with a gradual warm-up as highs work into the 60s & 70s. We’ll enjoy bright sunny skies each day! Next Saturday should be our warmest day in the 9 on 9 Forecast getting to 77°. Long-range forecast models are favoring a cooldown next Sunday & Monday and rain may develop along that boundary as it cuts through.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories