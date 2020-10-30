Siouxland Forecast: October 30, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with a seasonably cool low of 36°.

Halloween is coming up tomorrow and it should be a pretty nice day! Under a mostly sunny sky, the high temperature will rise up to 58°. Toward the evening it’ll become breezy with gusts from the northwest looking to top off at about 35 MPH. The strong northwest flow will lead into a high of just 46° Sunday.

The next work week is looking great with a gradual warm-up as highs work into the 60s & 70s. We’ll enjoy bright sunny skies each day! Next Saturday should be our warmest day in the 9 on 9 Forecast getting to 77°. Long-range forecast models are favoring a cooldown next Sunday & Monday and rain may develop along that boundary as it cuts through.

Enjoy the weekend!