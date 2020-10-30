Siouxland Forecast: October 29, 2020

Tonight look for a mostly clear sky with a chilly low of 27°.

Friday we’ll start off the Halloween holiday weekend on a decent note with a mixture of sun & clouds along with an afternoon high of 48°. Trick-or-Treating should be in good shape on Saturday with the afternoon high at 56° and comfortable temperatures hanging around 50° when the kids head out to collect candy. The only issue Saturday is that it’s going to be windy with gusts near 40 MPH.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler at 45° in the afternoon, but most of next week is looking good! We’ll see highs in the 60s and even string together a few 70s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.