Siouxland Forecast: October 28, 2020

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with a low of 27°.

On Thursday look for mostly sunny skies, but it’ll be a notch colder with a light northerly breeze. The high will struggle into the upper 30s – 37° in Sioux City.

For the upcoming weekend, look for pleasant autumn conditions. Friday is going to be partly cloudy with a high of 47°. Halloween will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high of 57°! It’ll chill off a bit going into Sunday, but no rain or snow is expected. Sunday in Sioux City will be on the cooler side at 45° in the afternoon. Make sure to move back the clocks 1 hour on Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

No big disturbances are coming our way in the the extended forecast. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with bright sunshine through the next work week.