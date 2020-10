Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with a chilly low of 20°.

Wednesday will be sunny and pretty pleasant with an afternoon high of 47°.

A cold front looks to deliver a slight cooldown into Thursday under a partly cloudy sky. Expect an afternoon high of 41°.

The Halloween weekend is looking pretty good! We’ll have sunny skies for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs looking to hang between about 50° and 55°. The snow should be long gone and a nice jump into the 60s is coming next week.