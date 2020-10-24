Siouxland Forecast: October 24, 2020

We’ve got a mostly cloudy and cool day ahead of us with an afternoon high of just 38°. The typical high temperature is 60° so we’ll experience temperatures far below average!

Beginning at 1 AM Sunday and lasting until 1 AM Monday we’ll have a Winter Weather Advisory in Siouxland. Travel conditions will likely become hazardous with 2 to 5 inches of snow coupled with wind gusts around 25 MPH out of the northwest. Visibility may become poor at times with the combination of falling & blowing snow. It’s not expected for travel to become impossible by any means – just give yourself extra time to reach destinations and give other vehicles around you space to operate. The high on Sunday will be only 32°.

Sunday night, Monday afternoon, and Monday night we’ll have record breaking cold temperatures. Lows will range between 10° and 15° and the high temperature on Monday will struggle up to 27°! Brrrrr….

Things gradually get better as the week goes on. We’ll see sunshine and temperatures working upward into the 50s by Halloween.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for updates on the Sunday snow situation throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Victor Perez will be providing the latest on SiouxlandProud.com as well as through the KCAU 9 Facebook & Twitter channels.