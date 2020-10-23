Siouxland Forecast: October 23, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a bitterly cold low of 19°.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of only 38° – about 20° below average!

Beginning at 1 AM Sunday and lasting until 1 AM Monday we’ll have a Winter Weather Advisory in Siouxland. Travel conditions will likely become hazardous with 2 to 5 inches of snow coupled with wind gusts around 25 MPH out of the northwest. The high on Sunday will be 32°.

Sunday night, Monday afternoon, and Monday night we’ll have record breaking cold temperatures. Lows will range between 10° and 15° and the high temperature on Monday will struggle up to 27°! Brrrrr….

Things gradually get better as the week goes on. We’ll see sunshine and temperatures working upward into the 50s by Halloween.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for updates on the Sunday snow throughout the weekend.