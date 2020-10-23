Siouxland Forecast: October 23, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a bitterly cold low of 19°.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of only 38° – about 20° below average!

Beginning at 1 AM Sunday and lasting until 1 AM Monday we’ll have a Winter Weather Advisory in Siouxland. Travel conditions will likely become hazardous with 2 to 5 inches of snow coupled with wind gusts around 25 MPH out of the northwest. The high on Sunday will be 32°.

Sunday night, Monday afternoon, and Monday night we’ll have record breaking cold temperatures. Lows will range between 10° and 15° and the high temperature on Monday will struggle up to 27°! Brrrrr….

Things gradually get better as the week goes on. We’ll see sunshine and temperatures working upward into the 50s by Halloween.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for updates on the Sunday snow throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories