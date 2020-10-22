Siouxland Forecast: October 22, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a low of 30°.

Tomorrow will be breezy & chilly with a high of 39° under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we’re going to have mostly cloudy skies and a slightly warmer high of 41°. Beginning Saturday evening we’re going to have a mix of rain and snow which will transition fully over to snow on Sunday. Sunday you may have to shovel the driveway for the first time this season – forecast models are favoring about 3 to 5 inches of snow in Siouxland. A little of that will melt off due to the warm ground and high of 34° Sunday, but not all of it. Stay with KCAU 9 News as we continue to track the snow potential for this weekend.

Next week is going to be extremely cold – perhaps to the point of breaking some records. Monday the high will only be 28° and overnight lows will fall into the teens Sunday night and Monday night. Things improve as the week goes on with more sunshine & warmth. Highs should return to the 50s by next Thursday.

