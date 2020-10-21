Siouxland Forecast: October 21, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a cool low temperature of 39°.

Thursday is going to be rainy, breezy, and cool. Rain accumulations are favored to be around a quarter of an inch. The high will stretch to 48°, but the wet weather and northerly wind of 15 to 25 MPH will make it feel chillier.

Friday is set to be brisk & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds and a high of 40°. Saturday will be similar at 39° under a mostly cloudy sky. Beginning Saturday night, we’ll have a wintry mix which will then transition over to snow on Sunday. Snow amounts remain difficult to pin down, but there’s been consistency in bringing substantial totals for Siouxland. It may require some shoveling for the first time this season locally.

Next week is going to remain frigid with highs in the 30s and 40s. We’ll see things perk up into the 50s later on next week.

Have a nice night!