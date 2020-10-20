Siouxland Forecast: October 20, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a chilly low temperature of 30°.

Wednesday expect decent autumn weather with some clouds moving through and a marginally warmer high temperature of 51°. Thursday the temperature will rise higher to 61°, but it’ll also rain for a good chunk of the day. Accumulations will likely range between a quarter and half an inch.

It’ll become breezy later in the day on Thursday with a cold front cutting through and that wind looks to deliver a chill – down to 42° on Friday afternoon. Saturday there’s a chance of a mix of precipitation late in the day and on Sunday, we have a good shot at our first substantial accumulating snow of the season. The high temperature on Sunday will be 37° helping to mix out some of the precipitation and melt the snow off the ground, but have your shovel ready since you may need to slide away some slush.

It’s going to stay unseasonably cold next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.