Siouxland Forecast: October 19, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a low near the freezing mark at 33° in Sioux City.

Tuesday look for some light rain to pass through with the best opportunity along & north of Highway 20. Accumulations will be around a tenth of an inch. The high temperature will be a relatively cold 46°.

Wednesday will be another cloudy & cool one at 52°. Thursday there’s a pretty good chance of showers as we’ll warm up a little further to 60°.

Next weekend is going to be unseasonably chilly with highs in the 30s & 40s plus overcast conditions. On Sunday there’s a good chance of a wintry mix of rain & snow. We’ll have more information on that potential disturbance as it comes closer.

Have a good night!