Siouxland Forecast: October 18, 2020

Tonight look for increasing clouds with a low of 28°. Light snow showers will drift through leading into Monday.

It’s going to be a pretty chilly start to the work week tomorrow with a light mix of rain & snow continuing into midday. Rain accumulation will be minimal at under a tenth of an inch and snow should melt shortly after contact with the ground. The high temperature is going to be 44°.

Tuesday expect a few rain showers plus a marginally warmer high of 48°. Wednesday will probably be the nicest day coming up in the near future, but that isn’t saying much. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 54° – still around 10° below seasonal averages. Thursday will be a bit warmer at 57° but it’s going to rain for most of the day.

Next weekend, we’re dialing up cold conditions under cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the forecast models are snagging onto a significant rain/snow mix that we’ll need to keep an eye on as it comes closer.

Have a nice night!