Siouxland Forecast: October 17, 2020

Pleasant weather will be with us for the start of the weekend! Saturday look for partly cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions. We’ll aim for a seasonal afternoon high of 65°.

A light mix of rain and snow is possible overnight Saturday and lasting into Sunday along the leading edge of a large cold front. Rain amounts will be very low and accumulation of snow is unlikely given how warm the ground is. The air remains very dry too, so overall it’s not a situation conducive to getting much precipitation. On Sunday, expect far below-average temperatures with a high of only 44° plus overcast skies.

Next week we’ll have a gradual warm-up. Quiet & cloudy weather is expected with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s on Monday & Tuesday. Wednesday there’s a small chance of rain. Highs will hold steady around 50° with no major fluctuation in a quiet autumn week.

Enjoy the weekend!