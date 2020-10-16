Siouxland Forecast: October 16, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy and cool conditions with a low temperature of 44°.

Pleasant weather will be with us for the start of the weekend! Saturday is going to be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Look for a seasonal afternoon high of 65°. A light mix of rain and snow is possible overnight Saturday and lasting into Sunday. Rain amounts will be very low and accumulation of snow is unlikely given how warm the ground is. On Sunday, expect far-below-average temperatures with a high of only 44° plus overcast skies.

Next week we’ll have a gradual warm-up. Quiet & cloudy weather is expected with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s on Monday & Tuesday. Wednesday there’s a small chance of rain. Highs will hold steady around 50° with no major fluctuation.