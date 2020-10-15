Siouxland Forecast: October 15, 2020

Tonight Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of northeast Nebraska as well as Monona and Harrison counties in western Iowa. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s including a low of 32° in Sioux City. Take some measures to protect sensitive plants such as covering them up with a light linen blanket.

Friday will be pretty pleasant with mostly sunny skies plus an afternoon high of 56°.

Saturday is going to be partly cloudy as we reach up to an afternoon high of 67°. Saturday night into Sunday we’ll have a major cold front swing through which could spread out a light mix of rain and snow. Accumulations will be very minimal and snow will fail to stick given how warm the ground is.

Next week, we’ll have kind of chilly conditions with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. On Thursday there’s a chance of rain.