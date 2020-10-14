Siouxland Forecast: October 14, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a strong breeze from the northwest and low temperatures will chill off to about the freezing mark. In Sioux City we’re anticipating a low of 33°.

A couple of sunny and breezy days are expected as we close out the work week. The high temperature is going to be 55° both Thursday and Friday with overnight lows dropping down near 30°.

We’ll start the weekend off on a good & seasonal note. Saturday is going to be mostly cloudy and mild at 64°. A big cold front arrives Saturday night which is likely to bring some light rainfall and perhaps some snow flurries for the first time this season mixing in. Sunday we’ll have overcast skies and a relatively frigid high of only 45°.

Next week is looking pretty peaceful with highs generally in the 50s and fairly cloudy conditions.