Siouxland Forecast: October 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies with a seasonal low temperature of 46°.

It’s going to be a warmer, but windy Wednesday as we move up to an afternoon high of 74°. Strong gusts are expected later in the day perhaps peaking above 50 MPH! Avoid outdoor burning on Wednesday as fires could potentially spread rapidly.

Cooler weather is going to take over on Thursday and Friday with highs anticipated in the mid 50s. Saturday should be pretty nice as we work in some more warmth under a partly cloudy sky. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 67°.

Sunday will be a day to watch as we’ll chill off dramatically to a high of just 44°. Rain appears likely and some forecast models are even getting cold enough to produce a few snowflakes! We’ll keep you updated on that situation as it comes closer.