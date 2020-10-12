Siouxland Forecast: October 12th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Monday and Columbus day Siouxland. Today is going to be sunny and mild, with gradual cooling throughout the week, leading to highs mainly in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side being reported in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are ranging between 5 and 10 mph, with eastern Siouxland seeing winds between 15 and 25 mph. We are looking at a breezy afternoon with winds up to 15 mph. Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be mild and breezy with a high of 68 by this afternoon. Then tonight we will stay clear and cool as we fall to a low of 47 by tomorrow morning. As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how cool this week is going to be.