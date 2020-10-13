Siouxland Forecast: October 12, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a cool low temperature of 44°.

Tomorrow should be mostly sunny & seasonal with an afternoon high of 68°. Wednesday is going to be windy and a bit warmer at 74° with a mix of sun & clouds. Wednesday night there’s a small chance of light showers developing as a cold front cuts through.

The remainder of the work week appears to be pretty quiet, but colder. Thursday we’ll have mostly sunny skies and a high of 54°. Friday is going to be partly cloudy and windy with the high holding steady at 55°.

A reinforcing cold front is anticipated this weekend and highs will hover around 50° plus lows down near the freezing mark.