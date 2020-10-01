Siouxland Forecast: October 1, 2020

Tonight a Frost Advisory is in effect with temperatures likely to fall around the freezing mark in Siouxland. Take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation before you go to bed! With clearing skies, look for a low of 32° in Sioux City.

Friday expect to see a mix of sun & clouds with a chance of spotty light rain showers. The afternoon high will be 61°. A shower or two may carry over into Saturday with a fairly cool high of 61° again. To close out the weekend Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies and a marginally warmer temperature of 64°.

On Monday, the wind will kick up from the south delivering a nice warm up. Monday we’ll see a high of 75°. Sunny skies and relatively warm weather will hang around the region next week with highs right around the 80° mark moving forward.

Have a nice night.