Siouxland Forecast: November 9, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a light wintry mix with a chilly low temperature of 28°.

Light snow is on the way Tuesday with most of the region lined up to receive 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for most of the area. Soil temperatures in the 50s and afternoon air temperatures in the mid 30s will limit some of our potential for maximizing those snow totals. Make sure to be cautious though as you’re driving around – surfaces could become slippery! Wind gusts of 20 to 25 MPH will also limit visibility as the snow is coming down.

A cool pattern with highs in the low to mid 40s is coming on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday there’s a small chance of rain on the leading edge of a warm front. We’ll see a sunny and pleasant pattern take over going through the weekend & next week as temperatures rise back up into the 60s.

Have a wonderful night!