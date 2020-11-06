Siouxland Forecast: November 6, 2020

Tonight we’ll maintain a light southerly breeze and it’ll be mostly clear & mild. Nice enough to keep the windows open! The low is expected to dip to 55° in Sioux City.

Look for a mix of sun & clouds on Saturday. The wind will accelerate out of the south gusting to 35 MPH. That breeze looks to further build in the heat and dry air with an afternoon high of 78°. We’ll be on the watch for snapping a Record High temperature in Sioux City. The previous record for November 7th is 77° from back in 1954.

Sunday will be similar with highs lifting into the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front will blow through overnight Sunday into Monday delivering some rain showers plus a more seasonal high on Monday of 57°. A rain/snow wintry mix appears likely beginning Monday night and lasting into Tuesday. Snow amounts aren’t expected to be significant. Tuesday the high will be a chilly 39°.

More sunshine & slightly warmer temperatures will carry forward into next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Enjoy the warm weather and have a good weekend!