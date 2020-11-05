Siouxland Forecast: November 5, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low temperature of 42°.

Plenty of sunshine is coming our way on Friday with a high of 77°. It’ll be a bit breezy from the south gusting to 25 MPH.

More clouds will slip in as the breeze becomes stronger during the weekend, but we’ll continue to have nice temperatures with highs staying put in the 70s.

We’ll begin to cool off heading into Monday and rain will be likely. Monday we’re anticipating a high temperature of 54°. Temperatures will slip down into the 40s with below average highs for a few days next week. On Tuesday it’s possible that we may have a rain/snow wintry mix, but at this point it doesn’t appear that there’ll be enough to create any sort of hazardous travel. Of course we’ll keep you updated as that disturbance comes closer.

Have a great evening!