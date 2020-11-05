Siouxland Forecast: November 4, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a low of 39°.

More sunny & beautiful weather is coming our way with near-record high temperatures. Thursday is going to be sunny with a high of 75°. Friday and Saturday we’ll hang onto the warmth with highs expected to step up to 78° each day. More cloud cover will begin to work in on Sunday as the high slips down to 74°.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll have a rapid snap back to autumn weather as a rain/snow mix works through. On Monday we’re anticipating a high of 49° and Tuesday it’ll be pretty chilly at 39°.

Sunny skies & below average temperatures are expected in the long range forecast. Highs will hang around 40° as we approach next weekend.